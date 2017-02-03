Tobacco retailer inspections down dramatically
The number of tobacco inspections conducted in British Columbia has fallen dramatically the last five years, with the Fraser Health Authority region seeing the largest drop, according to figures obtained by The News. In January, B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake said it's time for the province to look at raising the legal smoking age from 19 to 21. But numbers provided by the Health Ministry to The News show that far fewer inspections are taking place to ensure retailers are abiding by the current rules.
