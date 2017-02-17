Three homes evacuated in Chilliwack due to landslide
The landslide is above Giesbrecht Road, and not directly visible from Vedder Mountain Road. Emergency responders have closed a portion of Vedder Mountain Road, between Giesbrecht and Brown Road while dealing with this evolving situation.
