Three Chilliwack homes evacuated after landslide

A landslide on the top of Vedder Mountain in Chilliwack led to the evacuation of three homes as a precaution. Some residents were eventually able to return home, but the order remained in effect for at least one family, after a small section of land gave way above Vedder Mountain Road shortly before 10 a.m. Chilliwack mayor Sharon Gaetz said there was no damage to the homes, which are at the bottom of the mountain, but several large boulders were in a precarious position on the slopes above.

