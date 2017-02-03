This Is That hits the road
The comedy troupe behind the popular CBC Radio program This Is That are bringing their brand of funny satire to the stage in Kelowna. Pat Kelly and his comedy foil Peter Oldring are touring with their own show This Is That: Travel Guide to Canada across western Canada, with a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 7. The show is billed as a parody of the travel guide genre and what it means to visit Canada, presented in the same platform of character bits and improvisational comedy their radio show fans are familiar with.
