Teen's suicide an 'act of desperation' after system abandoned him: B.C. watchdog
A Metis teenager in government care was alone, hungry and crying out for help in the days before he jumped to his death from a fourth-storey hotel window, says British Columbia's acting representative for children and youth. Alex Gervais was abandoned by B.C.'s child welfare system and took his own life as an act of desperation on Sept.
