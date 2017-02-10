Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, firefighters
There are 1 comment on the The Free Press story from 12 hrs ago, titled Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, firefighters.
The BC Liberal government is adding a provincial tax credit to its pre-election budget for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue members, worth up to $150 a year. Volunteers who put in 200 hours a year for search and rescue, firefighting or both would be eligible for the tax credit, starting this year.
