Surrey MPs respond to Liberals' broke...

Surrey MPs respond to Liberals' broken campaign pledge

16 hrs ago

Will the federal Liberal party's broken 2015 election campaign promise to reform Canada's electoral system come to haunt it next time voters go to the polls? Canadian voters will "have to address" the Liberals' abandoned pledge to tackle electoral reform come the 2019 federal election, Dianne Watts says. "They made that promise and that was part of their platform," the Conservative MP for South Surrey-White Rock said.

British Columbia

