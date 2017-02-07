Sunny skies make for brisk temperatures
Those in the Central Okanagan woke up to temperatures sitting close to -26 C with the windchill, while further north toward Vernon and Salmon Arm the mercury dipped down to -19 C. Temperatures will increase during the day to between -3 and -9 C, with a chance of the wind picking up to 30 km/h. Expect flurries throughout out the Okanagan Valley and the Shuswap tonight and into tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|2 hr
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|8 hr
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Sun
|WyldBoii
|27
|Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada'
|Feb 4
|watch 4 WereWolves
|1
|Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC