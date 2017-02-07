Sunny skies make for brisk temperatures

Those in the Central Okanagan woke up to temperatures sitting close to -26 C with the windchill, while further north toward Vernon and Salmon Arm the mercury dipped down to -19 C. Temperatures will increase during the day to between -3 and -9 C, with a chance of the wind picking up to 30 km/h. Expect flurries throughout out the Okanagan Valley and the Shuswap tonight and into tomorrow.

