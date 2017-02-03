Students weighed down by school stress
There are 1 comment on the Lake Cowichan Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Students weighed down by school stress.
The increased mental health strains caused from seeking a post-secondary education need to be addressed, says Okanagan College student Samantha Wall. Wall says rising tuition fees, course load stress and an overall upswing in mental health challenges are presenting challenges for students.
#1 3 hrs ago
