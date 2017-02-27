Spring is coming, but winter has 'a little bit of bite left,' forecaster says
Despite unusually warm temperatures in parts of the country, a forecaster says bouts of late winter weather are expected for many through March, with more springlike temperatures to arrive by May. Chris Scott says The Weather Network spring forecast calls for Canadians to expect more storms before the wintry weather ends.
