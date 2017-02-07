South Surrey murder verdict to be delivered in March
The man accused of killing Craig Widdifield in cold blood nearly four years ago in a South Surrey parking lot will learn in eight weeks if he will be found guilty of the crime. Justice Peter Voith confirmed Friday he will present his reasons for judgment in the case against Brody Robert Paterson on March 31. The scheduling followed 2A1 2 days of closing submissions by lawyers who began arguing the case in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Leader.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|17 hr
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|23 hr
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Sun
|WyldBoii
|27
|Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada'
|Feb 4
|watch 4 WereWolves
|1
|Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC