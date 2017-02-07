South Surrey murder verdict to be delivered in March

The man accused of killing Craig Widdifield in cold blood nearly four years ago in a South Surrey parking lot will learn in eight weeks if he will be found guilty of the crime. Justice Peter Voith confirmed Friday he will present his reasons for judgment in the case against Brody Robert Paterson on March 31. The scheduling followed 2A1 2 days of closing submissions by lawyers who began arguing the case in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster last September.

