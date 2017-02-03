Sound Check Lady Gaga announces Tampa concert
Just hours after her widely acclaimed performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour with a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Dec. 1. The tour opens Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and includes dates throughout Europe and the United Kingdom before she comes back to the United States in November. She will be performing hits from her fifth studio album, Joanne, which debuted at No.
