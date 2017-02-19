Social media plea brings in loads of ...

Social media plea brings in loads of special Kraft Dinner for Autistic B.C. boy

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Hundreds of boxes of a limited-edition pasta now fill the home of a family in Nanaimo, B.C., following a plea to help their autistic son. Reed Botwright put out a call on social media last week when he and his wife could not track down any more boxes of Star Wars Kraft Dinner, one of the only foods their six-year-old son Everett will eat.

