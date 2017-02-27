Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla
Just as B.C. residents were told spring might not be around the corner, a snowfall warning is being issued for the Coquihalla Highway. Meteorologists say Western Canada will be prone to more frequent dips into late winter weather through March and early April before more typical spring weather sets in.
