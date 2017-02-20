Skiers, snowboarders missing near Kam...

Skiers, snowboarders missing near Kamloops, B.C., ski resort

Rescue crews have found 3 of 7 people who went missing Monday at a ski resort near Kamloops, B.C. Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue says the two snowboarders and five skiers went out of bounds at Sun Peaks and into a hazardous gully where they could end up stranded or in a creek. Hobler says an 18-member search assisted by infrared-equipped drones would continue searching until replaced by a fresh crew in the morning.

