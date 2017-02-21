Sex assault trial to begin for former...

Sex assault trial to begin for former Alpine Canada ski coach Bertrand Charest

11 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

A trial is set to begin north of Montreal today for a former national ski coach who faces dozens of sex-related charges involving allegations from girls as young as 12. The trial will take place in Saint-Jerome, Que., where Charest has been in custody since his arrest in March 2015. The allegations date back to the 1990's and involve locations such as Mont-Tremblant, north of Montreal, and Whistler, B.C., as well as in France, Austria, New Zealand and the United States.

