Sentencing hearing underway for man charged in fatal North Vancouver kidnapping
The 23-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after an alleged kidnapping turned deadly in North Vancouver. Twenty-two-year-old Sun was found dead in a car in Lynn Valley in the early morning hours of September 29. Zhang, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body, and kidnapping, has instead pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter, unlawful confinement and extortion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|17 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|17 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|23 hr
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Mon
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Mon
|Canadianstayhome
|3
|RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ...
|Sun
|just a gringo
|5
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC