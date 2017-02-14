Seniors' protest just draws three but...

Seniors' protest just draws three but sends a message

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Only three people showed up to protest, but organizer Judy Galley said she wanted to send Premier Christy Clark a message anyway. Galley expected to see more people gather in front of Clark's West Kelowna MLA office Monday after enlisting the support of both the B.C. Nurses' Union and the Hospital Employees Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 11 Flash 1
News Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings? Feb 9 Frosty 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Feb 8 others-say 1
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) Feb 7 Carol 4
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Feb 7 highway391north - MB 21
News Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l... Feb 7 Meanwhile 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Feb 6 Cadaverously old ... 8
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC