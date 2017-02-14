Seniors' protest just draws three but sends a message
Only three people showed up to protest, but organizer Judy Galley said she wanted to send Premier Christy Clark a message anyway. Galley expected to see more people gather in front of Clark's West Kelowna MLA office Monday after enlisting the support of both the B.C. Nurses' Union and the Hospital Employees Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 11
|Flash
|1
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|Feb 9
|Frosty
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Feb 8
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Feb 7
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Feb 7
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 6
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC