Second never good enough as Paralympian Michelle Stilwell retires
A second place finish at the Paralympic Games marks a super human effort for most people, but winning a silver in London wasn't good enough for Michelle Stilwell. Stilwell, one of the world's most decorated Paralympic athletes and the first Canadian Paralympian to win gold in two different sports, announced her retirement Thursday night after a stellar athletic career, winning seven Paralympic medals, including six golds, and numerous world championship titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Wed
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Tue
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Tue
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Feb 5
|WyldBoii
|27
|Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada'
|Feb 4
|watch 4 WereWolves
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC