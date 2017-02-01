Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

B.C.'s patchwork system of helicopter rescue for people injured in remote areas leaves the province far behind the service available in Washington and Alaska, says a new report by B.C.'s Forest Safety Ombudsman. Ombudsman Roger Harris looked at cases of forest workers injured in the woods, but expanded his findings to describe a "rural-urban divide" where people wait hours for transport to trauma centres, worsening their medical outcomes.

