Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chilliwack Progress

B.C.'s patchwork system of helicopter rescue for people injured in remote areas leaves the province far behind the service available in Washington and Alaska, says a new report by B.C.'s Forest Safety Ombudsman. Ombudsman Roger Harris looked at cases of forest workers injured in the woods, but expanded his findings to describe a "rural-urban divide" where people wait hours for transport to trauma centres, worsening their medical outcomes.

