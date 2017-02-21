Rocks and gems

Siena Shepherd, left, and another girl look through various items at the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club's 2017 Rock and Gem Show at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall on Sunday.There were vendors selling rocks and minerals, a lapidary art raffle and live auction and a children's craft corner at the show which ran all weekend. Shepherd was there with her grandmother Debbie.

British Columbia

