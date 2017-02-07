Road warnings in effect throughout the region
The snow has stopped and the sun is out; however road warnings are still in effect throughout the Okanagan - Shuswap. Continual snowfall over the weekend has left highways covered in compact snow and some black ice that has no chance of melting as temperatures were sitting close to -26 C with the windchill in some areas this morning.
