Road warnings in effect throughout the region

The snow has stopped and the sun is out; however road warnings are still in effect throughout the Okanagan - Shuswap. Continual snowfall over the weekend has left highways covered in compact snow and some black ice that has no chance of melting as temperatures were sitting close to -26 C with the windchill in some areas this morning.

