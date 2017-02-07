Records topple in recent snow storm

Records topple in recent snow storm

Over the weekend alone, up to 37 centimetres of snow hit Surrey. Vancouver received slightly less at 24 cms , and Chilliwack got slammed with 77 cms of the white stuff.

