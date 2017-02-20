Railway volunteers: Get ready to en-g...

Railway volunteers: Get ready to en-gauge

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Surrey Leader

The event takes place both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Station, 176A Street and Highway 10. The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, operating as Surrey's Heritage Rail , operates the restored Interurban car 1225, will launch and operate the restored "Chilliwack" car in September 2017 and will begin the restoration of BCER 1207. . Volunteers are needed at the station from May to October to welcome, assist and ticket passengers, show them the transit museum room and coordinate the boarding of the interurban cars for excursions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da... 3 hr Abby J 1
News News of the Weird Mon Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Mon Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Mon Canadianstayhome 3
News RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ... Sun just a gringo 5
News The fascinating history of Toronto's oldest boo... Sun also 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Sun Stop Statism 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC