Railway volunteers: Get ready to en-gauge
The event takes place both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Station, 176A Street and Highway 10. The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, operating as Surrey's Heritage Rail , operates the restored Interurban car 1225, will launch and operate the restored "Chilliwack" car in September 2017 and will begin the restoration of BCER 1207. . Volunteers are needed at the station from May to October to welcome, assist and ticket passengers, show them the transit museum room and coordinate the boarding of the interurban cars for excursions.
