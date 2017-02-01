Quebec attack, travel ban weigh on Pe...

Quebec attack, travel ban weigh on Peninsula Muslim community

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

The leader of a Peninsula Muslim association says Sunday's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec and the travel ban issued Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump have had far-reaching impacts on the local community. Asad Syed, president of the White Rock Muslim Association, said Tuesday that while he's not aware of any direct connections to the men who were killed in Sunday's attack, options to increase security at the South Surrey mosque were discussed Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 56 min oh good 7
News Canadians expected to rally 23 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Tue Liars 2
News Nanaimo bridges closed briefly while Mounties i... Tue mike l 1
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... Tue we will see 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jan 29 Andrew 61
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] Jan 29 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,030 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC