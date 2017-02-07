Province to reveal future of Abbotsford courthouse
The Ministry of Justice says Finance Minister Mike de Jong will "make an announcement regarding the future of the Abbotsford Courthosue" this evening. In February of 2014, the province gave a consortium of five Fraser Valley municipalities, including Abbotsford, $600,000 to develop a 20-year expansion plan for courthouse expansion in the region.
