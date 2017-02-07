Province to reveal future of Abbotsfo...

Province to reveal future of Abbotsford courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Aldergrove Star

The Ministry of Justice says Finance Minister Mike de Jong will "make an announcement regarding the future of the Abbotsford Courthosue" this evening. In February of 2014, the province gave a consortium of five Fraser Valley municipalities, including Abbotsford, $600,000 to develop a 20-year expansion plan for courthouse expansion in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Aldergrove Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 1 hr highway391north - MB 21
News Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l... 3 hr Meanwhile 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 19 hr Cadaverously old ... 8
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Sun WyldBoii 27
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' Sat watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Students weighed down by school stress Feb 4 Super Bowl 2morro... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC