Protecting Okanagan fruit crops

Protecting Okanagan fruit crops

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The crop protection concerns centre around the detection of an Apple Maggot in West Kelowna residential area and another in a Kelowna commercial property last year, along with two Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs found near the Penticton canal and another by a Kelowna homeowner. Peter Simonsen, a director with the BCFGA executive, said the presence of both pests spawned immediate protective measures to assess and localize the infestations, but admitted the existing pest control resources are limited both by general effectiveness and insufficient government funding support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' 12 hr watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ... 21 hr no Wynne situatio... 1
News Students weighed down by school stress 21 hr Super Bowl 2morro... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Fri PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Electoral reform process halted Fri Willie 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Fri Sargent Renfrew D... 14
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Fri TAX the RICH Canada 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,572,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC