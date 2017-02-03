Protecting Okanagan fruit crops

The crop protection concerns centre around the detection of an Apple Maggot in West Kelowna residential area and another in a Kelowna commercial property last year, along with two Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs found near the Penticton canal and another by a Kelowna homeowner. Peter Simonsen, a director with the BCFGA executive, said the presence of both pests spawned immediate protective measures to assess and localize the infestations, but admitted the existing pest control resources are limited both by general effectiveness and insufficient government funding support.

