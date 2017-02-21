Premier talks up budget at Kelowna Chamber of Commerce lunch
As has become her custom, Premier Christy Clark was in Kelowna Friday, just days after her government released its pre-election budget, to talk up the financial plan. Speaking to a full house at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Delta Grand Hotel, Clark extolled the virtue of B.C.'s fifth consecutive balanced budget and her government's plans to reward British Columbians with the more than $2 billion surplus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salmon Arm Observer.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Thu
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Feb 21
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC