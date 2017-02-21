Premier talks up budget at Kelowna Ch...

Premier talks up budget at Kelowna Chamber of Commerce lunch

Salmon Arm Observer

As has become her custom, Premier Christy Clark was in Kelowna Friday, just days after her government released its pre-election budget, to talk up the financial plan. Speaking to a full house at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Delta Grand Hotel, Clark extolled the virtue of B.C.'s fifth consecutive balanced budget and her government's plans to reward British Columbians with the more than $2 billion surplus.

British Columbia

