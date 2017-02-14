Police find chop shop during search for wanted man
The hunt for a man sought on a Canada-wide warrant turned up what police believe to be a chop shop operation on a rural Abbotsford property. Abbotsford Police say they visited a property in the 27600 block of Downes Road Sunday to revoke the parole of Dean Andrew Douglas Sykes, who was wanted on warrants from Vancouver and Langley.
