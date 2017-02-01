Penticton RCMP getting new top cop

Insp. Ted De Jager has been named Detachment Commander of Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment in an announcement Wednesday from RCMP National Headquarters. "It is a tremendous benefit to have Ted as the incoming officer in charge," said Brad Haugli, commander of the B.C. RCMP Southeast District.

