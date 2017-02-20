Pedestrian killed after being struck by truck on Gold Creek Road
RCMP are reporting a man was killed after being struck by a pick-up on Gold Creek Road early Sunday. A press release from the Cranbrook RCMP said that Cranbrook Emergency Services were called to a motor vehicle accident in the Gold Creek area at approximately 2:50 am Sunday morning.
