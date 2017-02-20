Pedestrian killed after being struck ...

Pedestrian killed after being struck by truck on Gold Creek Road

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

RCMP are reporting a man was killed after being struck by a pick-up on Gold Creek Road early Sunday. A press release from the Cranbrook RCMP said that Cranbrook Emergency Services were called to a motor vehicle accident in the Gold Creek area at approximately 2:50 am Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... 7 hr Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 7 hr Canadianstayhome 3
News RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ... 18 hr just a gringo 5
News The fascinating history of Toronto's oldest boo... 20 hr also 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 21 hr Stop Statism 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Fri Cops are Great 23
News RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer Fri will need Counsel... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC