Party starts campaigning before picking candidates
Local NDP ridings have still not chosen candidates to run in the upcoming election, but this has not stopped them from campaigning. "As we're getting closer, people are getting more attentive to the issues that really matter to them and they're starting to think about how they're going to be voting," said In the 2013 election, the three NDP candidates finished second in all three ridings: Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-West.
