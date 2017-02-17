Party starts campaigning before picki...

Party starts campaigning before picking candidates

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Local NDP ridings have still not chosen candidates to run in the upcoming election, but this has not stopped them from campaigning. "As we're getting closer, people are getting more attentive to the issues that really matter to them and they're starting to think about how they're going to be voting," said In the 2013 election, the three NDP candidates finished second in all three ridings: Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Sat doubt it 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Fri Cops are Great 23
News RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer Fri will need Counsel... 1
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Fri william 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Thu Piko 10
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Feb 16 They cannot kill ... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 11 Flash 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC