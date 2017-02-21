Park battle brewing in West Kelowna
Residents in West Kelowna are gearing up for a fight to save a series of trails known as the Mount Boucherie trails. More than 500 residents have signed a petition, asking the District of West Kelowna to protect the trails, proposed for development with a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday evening.
