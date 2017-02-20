Opiates linked to five overdose death...

Opiates linked to five overdose deaths in Sooke

Five people in Sooke died of an opiate drug overdose in the last three years, according to an RCMP brief released last week. "Recreational users have strong reason to believe the product purchased also contains traces of fentanyl or some other opiate," said Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt.

