No compensation for family of teen ki...

No compensation for family of teen killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

Terry Power was shocked to learn his family is not entitled to pain and suffering costs after his son Logan was killed by an alleged drunk driver last fall. Now, heA's pushing the province to change the Family Compensation Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 43 min Piko 10
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 4 hr Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... 13 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 11 Flash 1
News Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings? Feb 9 Frosty 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Feb 8 others-say 1
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) Feb 7 Carol 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC