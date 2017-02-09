New MRI machines, funding announced f...

New MRI machines, funding announced for four B.C. cities

Read more: Surrey Leader

Four new MRI machines will be making way to four cities in B.C., allowing 65,000 more scans each year. The four machines, are set to be installed in 2018, in Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge, Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Nanaimo Regional Hospital and the Jim Pattison Outpatient and Surgical Centre in Surrey.

British Columbia

