New bus en route for Clayton Heights and Langley
Langley residents will soon have a new bus route to connect them from the Clayton Heights neighbourhood of Surrey to Routley, Gordon, Willowbrook and Langley City. The 372 Clayton Heights/Langley Centre , set to begin in September, is part of Phase 1 of TransLink's 10-year vision for Metro Vancouver transit and transportation.
