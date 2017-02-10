New BC Ferries CEO is veteran of service

17 hrs ago Read more: Langley Times

BC Ferries has appointed long-time executive Mark Collins to take over for retiring CEO Mike Corrigan, after a stormy few years of fare increases, service reductions and the introduction of natural gas-fuelled vessels. Collins is to take over April 1, moving from his current role of vice president of strategic planning and community engagement.

