Nanaimo RCMP remind drivers to slow d...

Nanaimo RCMP remind drivers to slow down and move over

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Nanaimo RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency or official vehicles stopped on roads in B.C. According to an RCMP press release, on Jan. 1, 2015, the law was amended to require motorists to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road, which have flashing red, blue or amber lights. This change under the Motor Vehicle Act regulations enhances safety for people working on roadways, such as police officers, paramedics, and fire crews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 22 hr doubt it 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Fri Cops are Great 23
News RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer Fri will need Counsel... 1
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Fri william 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Thu Piko 10
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Feb 16 They cannot kill ... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 11 Flash 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC