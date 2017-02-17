Nanaimo RCMP remind drivers to slow down and move over
Nanaimo RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency or official vehicles stopped on roads in B.C. According to an RCMP press release, on Jan. 1, 2015, the law was amended to require motorists to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road, which have flashing red, blue or amber lights. This change under the Motor Vehicle Act regulations enhances safety for people working on roadways, such as police officers, paramedics, and fire crews.
