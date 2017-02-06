Murder victim posed 'high risk' for UN gang, says prosecutor
Cory Vallee is on trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver for the 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair. He is also charged in the 2008 killing of Jonathan Barber and the attempted murder of Barber's girlfriend.
