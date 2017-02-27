Manslaughter: Courtenay man pleads gu...

Manslaughter: Courtenay man pleads guilty

Read more: Courtenay Comox Valley Record

Calling it "a measure of how far you've fallen," Supreme Court Judge Robin Baird issued the 21-year-old man who fatally stabbed Courtenay resident Larry Pearn last year to a six-year custodial sentence, minus time served. Douglas Waterfield, wearing black thick-rimmed glasses and a standard-issue red prison uniform, looked straight ahead in the prisoner's box, only turning slightly to acknowledge friends and family, who filled most of the courtroom gallery Tuesday morning.

