Manslaughter: Courtenay man pleads guilty
Calling it "a measure of how far you've fallen," Supreme Court Judge Robin Baird issued the 21-year-old man who fatally stabbed Courtenay resident Larry Pearn last year to a six-year custodial sentence, minus time served. Douglas Waterfield, wearing black thick-rimmed glasses and a standard-issue red prison uniform, looked straight ahead in the prisoner's box, only turning slightly to acknowledge friends and family, who filled most of the courtroom gallery Tuesday morning.
