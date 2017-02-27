Manslaughter: Courtenay man pleads guilty

Calling it "a measure of how far you've fallen," Supreme Court Judge Robin Baird issued the 21-year-old man who fatally stabbed Courtenay resident Larry Pearn last year to a six-year custodial sentence, minus time served. Douglas Waterfield, wearing black thick-rimmed glasses and a standard-issue red prison uniform, looked straight ahead in the prisoner's box, only turning slightly to acknowledge friends and family, who filled most of the courtroom gallery Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courtenay Comox Valley Record.