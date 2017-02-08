Man shot by police facing numerous charges
A man who was injured after being shot in an altercation with Salmon Arm police now faces numerous related charges. On Jan. 30, around 12:20 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a complaint of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue SW, just off the Trans-Canada Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerland Review.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|14 hr
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Tue
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Tue
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Feb 5
|WyldBoii
|27
|Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada'
|Feb 4
|watch 4 WereWolves
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC