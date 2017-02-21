Man charged in 2014 killing facing more charges
First on the list is a break and enter for a June 17, 2016 incident where he forced entry into a Barber Road parking garage. He's also charged with a break and enter alleged to have occurred at an Academy Way storage unit in July of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Thu
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Feb 21
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC