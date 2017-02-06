Man accused in alleged drugged sex assaults pleads not guilty
A man originally co-accused with a filmmaker in an alleged plot to film sex with drugged women has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges. Alan Lai pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and two counts of administering a "stupefying or overpowering drug" before an application to Justice Terence Schultes in B.C. Supreme Court Monday.
