Lower Mainland population jumps by 6.6 per cent: Stats Can
The Lower Mainland has grown by 6.6 per cent per cent to 2.8 million people since 2011, according to Statistics Canada data released today. The Greater Vancouver Regional District saw an increase of 150,103 while the Fraser Valley Regional District saw a growth of 18,341.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|8 hr
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Tue
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Tue
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Feb 5
|WyldBoii
|27
|Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada'
|Feb 4
|watch 4 WereWolves
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC