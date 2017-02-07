Lower Mainland population jumps by 6....

Lower Mainland population jumps by 6.6 per cent: Stats Can

10 hrs ago

The Lower Mainland has grown by 6.6 per cent per cent to 2.8 million people since 2011, according to Statistics Canada data released today. The Greater Vancouver Regional District saw an increase of 150,103 while the Fraser Valley Regional District saw a growth of 18,341.

British Columbia

