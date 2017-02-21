Love triangle murder sentencing heari...

Love triangle murder sentencing hearing to resume May 30

A Salmon Arm man who shot to death his romantic rival as a result of a high school love triangle more than eight years ago will be one step closer to learning his fate later this year. Now 25, the killer was 16 when he shot and killed 22-year-old Tyler Myers in a Salmon Arm schoolyard on Nov. 21, 2008.

