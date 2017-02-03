Local group, heritage house honoured ...

Local group, heritage house honoured provincially

A Kelowna heritage house and a group that has been working on conserving the city's heritage for over 35 years will be honoured by Heritage BC. The distinctive Thompson House on Richter Ave. will receive a provincial Heritage Conservation Award while the Central Okanagan Heritage Society education project, nominated by Lorainne McLarty, will be honoured with a Heritage BC Outstanding Achievement Award in the Heritage Education and Awareness category.

