Library branches experience steady growth

Okanagan Regional Library held its annual general meeting recently and directors heard that there was a 19 per cent increase in program attendance in the past year. "System-wide, online and in-person visits were up by 5.5 per cent over the previous year, and active members increased by 2.4 per cent," said Catherine Lord, board chairperson "Circulation of physical and electronic materials increased by 2.6 per cent, with the introduction of free online access to Lynda.com, PressReader, and Rosetta Stone also proving very popular."

