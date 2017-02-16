Langford pot shop will fight to stay ...

Langford pot shop will fight to stay open

19 hrs ago

Green Tree Medical Dispensary opened its doors again in Langford after a compliance check by the West Shore RCMP closed the shop almost a month ago. Employees at the shop asked that nothing inside or the staff be photographed.

