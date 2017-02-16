Kimberley's SunMine solar farm shines...

Kimberley's SunMine solar farm shines in first full year of operation.

15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A former lead and zinc mine in southeastern British Columbia has generated a small profit in its first full year of operation as a solar farm. A report by city staff in Kimberley shows the community-owned SunMine project returned just over $12,600 in net profit on total annual revenues of just under $180,000 in 2016.

British Columbia

